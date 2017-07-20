It could end up being a very costly mishap for the holder of a lottery ticket reportedly purchased in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced on Thursday that a winning $100,000 Encore — Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Thunder Bay about one year ago has still not been claimed.

According to a written release from OLG, players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. The winning numbers were 6, 0, 2, 1, 2, 8, 0.

The lotto corporation advised anyone with the wining ticket to fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG prize centre in Toronto.