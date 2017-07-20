It could end up being a very costly mishap for the holder of a lottery ticket reportedly purchased in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced on Thursday that a winning $100,000 Encore — Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Thunder Bay about one year ago has still not been claimed.
According to a written release from OLG, players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.
The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. The winning numbers were 6, 0, 2, 1, 2, 8, 0.
The lotto corporation advised anyone with the wining ticket to fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG prize centre in Toronto.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.