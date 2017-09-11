The Office of the Independent Review Director (OIPRD) will hold a public meeting in Thunder Bay this month as part of the ongoing investigation into allegations of systemic racism in the city's police force.

In a media release issued on Monday, Gerry McNeilly — the review director — said he's "inviting perspectives, suggestions and guidance from the public to help me better understand community relations and policing in Thunder Bay, as I examine allegations of systemic discrimination and deficient investigations by the Thunder Bay Police Service."

The public meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25 from 7-9 pm in the Da Vinci Centre's Marco Polo room.

Police-Indigenous relations a focus

The review of the Thunder Bay police force was launched in November 2016, and is examining the "policies, practices and attitudes of the Thunder Bay Police Service as they relate to Indigenous death and missing person investigations."

The media release states the public consultation will focus on three main areas:

Police-Indigenous – Community relations: perceptions, realities and recommendations

Racism and bias in policing: reflections of the community

Effective policing: successes, barriers and recommendations

More than two-dozen visits to Thunder Bay

The public consultation is the latest in more than two-dozen visits to Thunder Bay McNeilly and his team have made since the review launched.

During those visits, they've met with individuals, First Nation leaders and community members, Indigenous organizations, community and service organizations, as well as members of the Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Police Services Board.

"Our meetings have provided valuable information and insight from a range of perspectives," McNeilly said. "I

invite the residents of Thunder Bay to provide input that will add to our understanding and our ability to provide meaningful recommendations for improvement."

Wide-ranging review

The review is examining a number of concerns over how police handle Indigenous investigations in the city, including: