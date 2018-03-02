A crisis response team program is coming to Thunder Bay as a one-year pilot project, thanks to funding the city secured this week at the annual Ontario Good Roads Association (OGRA) conference.

The pilot project will see a mental health worker and Thunder Bay police officer paired together. The team will then respond to mental health-related calls, said Brian McKinnon, Thunder Bay city councillor and member of the city's OGRA delegation.

The mental health worker can refer people to specific services in the city, he said. It will be an improvement over how such calls are currently handled, as police officers alone can't refer people with mental health issues to needed services, and must take them to the hospital.

Pilot project will save time, money

"Oftentimes, they have to sit there for hours ... before the person is either admitted to hospital, or they may simply released," McKinnon said. "This will prevent that, save lots and lots of time and money."

McKinnon said the city has been asking for crisis response team funding for a few years; the teams are already in use in other parts of the province.

The one-year pilot project will cost $300,000, but the city is calling on it to be permanent.

It was one of several topics raised by the city at the OGRA conference, McKinnon said.

Another issue discussed was funding to help the city upgrade to next-generation 911 services, which were mandated by the CRTC.

Next-gen 911 costly

Next-generation 911 services must be available by 2020, and will allow the public to send text, photos, videos, and other data to 911 operators.

"We have to redo ... hardware, training," McKinnon said. "This is a very expensive thing, so we have asked the minister for support, financial support."

"This is going to be in the millions of dollars."

McKinnon said the city has not received a response yet.

The city also spoke to ministers about Bill 148, and the financial impact it's having on the city's payroll.

"We're okay with the concept, bring people up to a livable wage," McKinnon said.

Payroll costs, railway taxes discussed

But, he said, there's a cascade. If someone was being paid the new minimum wage of $14/hour and supervising others, and those others are bumped up to the same wage, the supervisor will get an increase.

McKinnon said adjusting pay rates will cost the city $500,000 this year, and about a million next year, according to the finance department.

"It'll be ongoing," he said. "So we've asked for help in that respect."

The city also talked to ministers about support for improving safety around Thunder Bay's waterways, and increasing taxes collected by railways that run through the city.

McKinnon said the face-to-face meeting time with provincial ministers is valuable for municipalities.

"If you're not there, you're invisible, right?" he said. "And Thunder Bay has enough trouble being invisible to people down east."