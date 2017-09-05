A police officer in Thunder Bay, Ontario received minor injuries after being dragged by a car while attempting to make an arrest on Monday.

The officer stopped a black Impala just before noon September 4, at the corner of Arthur Street and Syndicate Avenue in the city, because the male driver had a warrant for failing to appear in court, police explained in a written release Tuesday.

When the officer attempted to arrest the man, the accused began to drive away, dragging the officer about six metres (20 feet), police said.

The officer received minor injuries.

The accused and the car fled the scene.

Tackled into a window

The injured officer and another responding officer located the man around Victoria Avenue and Simpson Street just after 12 p.m. Monday.

The two officers tackled the accused into a glass window in a storefront in the 400 block of E. Victoria Avenue, police said.

All three people were treated for minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting a police officer.

He is in custody and will appear in court on a later date.