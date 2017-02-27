Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say an officer was attacked and several surrounded while making an arrest in a bar over the weekend on the city's south side.

Officers were called to Newfie's Pub in the downtown south core on Feb. 25 around 4 p.m. to apprehend a woman allegedly breaching a recognizance, Thunder Bay Police said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

The woman was found and was told she was under arrest before she tried to escape and was quickly apprehended, police said. At that time, another man in the bar rushed the officer who was making the arrest and knocked him to the ground, according to police.

The alleged assailant was also arrested, police said.

The officer who was knocked down wasn't hurt, according to a police spokesperson.

The arresting officers were then surrounded by people in the bar, and the patrons were yelling obscenities, according to police. Officers were able to take the two people out of the bar and to police headquarters without further incident.

A 26-year-old woman was charged with breach of recognizance and resisting arrest, police said, while a 20-year-old man was charged with assaulting a police officer and breach of probation.