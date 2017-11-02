Officials with the Ontario Civilian Police Commission say they will release the interim report on its investigation into the Thunder Bay Police Services Board this week.

In July, the commission named retired judge and current Canadian senator Murray Sinclair to lead the probe into the civilian board that oversees the Thunder Bay police.

When Sinclair was appointed, the commission said an interim report would be complete by Oct. 31. In a written release issued on Wednesday, the oversight body said it is done, and would be released to the public by Nov. 3.

Sinclair was appointed after the commission developed "serious concerns" about the state of civilian police oversight and public confidence in the delivery of policing in the northwestern Ontario city.

It is investigating concerns around the police service board's ability to address issues raised by Indigenous leaders relating to the deaths of a number of young people and the quality of the investigations carried out by Thunder Bay police.

In addition, the investigation is focused on comments from the board about concerns over systemic racism in the police service and criminal charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice against police chief J. P. Levesque.

The civilian police commission's probe is separate from another investigation by the Ontario Independent Police Review Director over allegations of systemic racism in Thunder Bay police. The commission said it will ensure that its investigation "neither interferes with nor duplicates" the police review directorate's efforts.

Sinclair's final report is scheduled to be complete by March 31, 2018.

The commission said its investigation is not punitive and not directed to any specific conduct issues.