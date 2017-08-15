The 2017 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up and five athletes from northwestern Ontario brought home some hardware.

The region saw success in the pool with two athletes — Kenora's Gabe Mastromatteo and Thunder Bay's Lindsay Puhalski — bringing home multiple medals.

Mastromatteo won gold in the 50 metre breaststroke and silver in the 200 metre breaststroke individually and was part of Team Ontario's gold medal-winning relay teams in the 4x100 and 4x50 medleys.

Puhalski, meanwhile, won gold as part of Team Ontario's 4x100 and 4x50 free relays. She also captured silver as part of Ontario's 4x200 free relay team.

A pair of Thunder Bay athletes also captured gold in other competitions. Jared Kreiner won gold as part of Ontario's men's basketball team while Alex Richer was on the province's gold medal-winning wrestling team.

Sydney Lewis of Shuniah, which is just outside of Thunder Bay, took home two bronze medals in women's wrestling. One individual medal in the up-to-84-kilogram weight category and another bronze as part of Ontario's women's team.