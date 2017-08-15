The 2017 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up and five athletes from northwestern Ontario brought home some hardware.
-
Canada Summer Games celebrates massive turnouts with grand closing ceremonies
-
Canada Summer Games give boost to Winnipeg's reputation and local biz
The region saw success in the pool with two athletes — Kenora's Gabe Mastromatteo and Thunder Bay's Lindsay Puhalski — bringing home multiple medals.
Mastromatteo won gold in the 50 metre breaststroke and silver in the 200 metre breaststroke individually and was part of Team Ontario's gold medal-winning relay teams in the 4x100 and 4x50 medleys.
Puhalski, meanwhile, won gold as part of Team Ontario's 4x100 and 4x50 free relays. She also captured silver as part of Ontario's 4x200 free relay team.
A pair of Thunder Bay athletes also captured gold in other competitions. Jared Kreiner won gold as part of Ontario's men's basketball team while Alex Richer was on the province's gold medal-winning wrestling team.
Sydney Lewis of Shuniah, which is just outside of Thunder Bay, took home two bronze medals in women's wrestling. One individual medal in the up-to-84-kilogram weight category and another bronze as part of Ontario's women's team.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.