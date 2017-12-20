The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to remind individuals that anytime they send nude images of themselves to other people there is always a risk of the photo being uploaded to file sharing sites or social media pages without their consent.

The Thunder Bay Police Service said in a media statement on Tuesday, that they received four reports in November from individuals who had become aware that an intimate image of them had been uploaded to various sites.

Each of the complainants had previously sent images to another person.

Police said an investigation from the Cyber Crime Unit determined that the origin of these sites appeared to be from out of country, which could be problematic when investigators try to determine where the images came from.

While the internet allows for easy communication across the globe, officials said the laws of the land differ significantly from country to country and many accounts on social media are anonymous, which makes finding the individual responsible for uploading the images more difficult.

Officers would like to remind residents that it is a criminal offence in Canada to knowingly publish, distribute, transmit, sell or make available intimate images of an individual without their consent, however, people should stop sending such images to anyone in order to avoid victimization.