A non-fiction piece about new motherhood is among the winners of this year's Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop Writing Contest.

Cindy Matthews picked up the prize for creative non-fiction for a story called Nesting.

The piece juxtaposes the experiences of a young woman and her husband dealing with a high-risk pregnancy with that of a pair of nesting red-necked grebes, Matthews explained.

It's the first time she's placed first in the competition, she said.

"Shocking. A bit shocking. I didn't expect anything," Matthews said. "To have this is pretty astounding, especially on Mother's Day and especially for this story because it's about being a mom and becoming a parent."

Cindy Matthews won first prize for creative non-fiction in the Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop Writing Contest for her piece Nesting. (Cindy Matthews)

The award for short fiction went to Kirsti Salmi for her piece Shag Tickets and Other Debris.

Kevin Baker received the Bill MacDonald Prize for Prose for Ogoki Post.

John Pringle's The Education of Allan Woodruff won in the novel excerpt — speculative fiction category, and Robert Y. Lem's three-poem collection Never Forgotten took the award for poetry.

The awards ceremony took place Saturday night at the Prince Arthur Waterfront Hotel.

The winners were chosen from a pool of 168 entries, nearly double the number received for the 2016 contest.

Wylie called the response "huge."

"It's a big, big deal," she said. "Next year's our 20th anniversary, and so my goal is not only to surpass this year but can we crack the 200?"

Judges for this year's contest included Giller Prize finalist Ann-Marie MacDonald and Governor General's Award-winning author Jane Urquhart.

The NOWW also presented its Kouhi Award Saturday night to Joan Baril.

The award, named for poet Elizabeth Kouhi, recognizes outstanding contributions to the literature of Northwestern Ontario.