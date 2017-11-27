More cameras could be trained on high-risk areas of Thunder Bay if city council votes tonight to move forward with a proposed public surveillance camera program.

Councillors will be asked tonight to authorize city administration to contact surveillance camera vendors to find out about the type of equipment that's available, associated costs, and proof of their effectiveness.

The memo also says administration would be asking about deployment options in certain high-risk areas of the city; those are identified as McVicar Creek, the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway, Kaministiquia River Heritage Park, County Park Trail, as well as locations in the city's downtown cores.

The memo notes that the installation of more surveillance cameras was one of the recommendations out of the Seven Youth Inquest.

Changes proposed to water meter policy

Also tonight, council will consider changes to how water meters are read in the city.

According to a memo to council, water meters are currently read by a third-party contractor, who sends readers out to residential and commercial properties; however, the contractor has not met service level requirements.

The memo states that readers have low success rates when it comes to getting access to properties and their water meters; in the first half of 2017, that rate was less than seven per cent. The memo notes that staff vacancies are the main reason for the low success rate.

"Attending properties is the least effective method, and the most expensive method used" to read water meters, the memo says.

Meanwhile, the city offers other ways for people to submit water readings such as via phone or through a city web page. A reminder system has also been set up.

Further, residents can choose to install a remote readout device, known as a smart meter, which costs $155 and allows water meter inspectors to obtain a reading without direct access to the meter.

Change would save city $23,000

Administration is thus recommending council bring the city's water meter reading service back in-house, with staff only reading meters that are equipped with a smart meter installed. The change, if approved, would save the city about $23,000 annually, the memo says.

The Accessibility Advisory Committee is also recommending council allocate about $11,000 in the 2018 budget to subsidize the installation of remote readout devices for low-income residents with disabilities, who have difficulty manually reading their water meters.