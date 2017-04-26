Power has been restored to thousands of Thunder Bay residents, according to the local utility.

The power went out Wednesday morning due to a large-scale outage on the south side of the city.

As of about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the outage, as shown on Thunder Bay Hydro's outage map, ran from the Harbour Expressway south to the Kaministiquia River. Power was restored about an hour later.

Expect majority of #tbay Northwood Westfort customers restored by 11:15 am. Crews responding to many 'trees on lines' in varied areas. — @ThunderBayHydro

A Thunder Bay Hydro representative told CBC that 4,000 to 5,000 customers were affected, and that crews were patrolling the area in an attempt to find the exact cause of the outage.

Thunder Bay Hydro said later Wednesday morning that the outage was caused by trees down on power lines in the area. The city remains in the midst of an ice storm that began overnight Tuesday.

Hydro spokesperson Eileen Dias said in some cases, the outages are due to damage to individual power lines leading to city homes. If power is out, hydro is asking homeowners to check their home's power lines, and report any damage to Thunder Bay Hydro.

Anyone seeing a power line down in a public area is asked to call 911.

Thunder Bay Hydro said there were no other major outages that they are aware of as of noon Wednesday.