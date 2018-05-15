Dry conditions, late spring, create problems for fire fighters, farmers

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire hazard in the northwest is high to extreme and escalating rapidly due to weather conditions.

Yesterday, the Ministry said there had been 11 new fires as of late Saturday, May 12, and it said warm temperatures and high winds were increasing the risk of forest fire.

On Sunday, May 13, firefighters from Thunder Bay, Ont., and the Municipality of Shuniah, along with provincial wildfire crews, teamed up to battle a blaze just outside the city.

On Monday, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue battled a grass fire that was burning between Broadway Avenue and Rosslyn Road.

In light of the fire situation, the Ministry has advised residents to follow local burning restrictions and exercise extreme caution with campfires and open burning.

The entire northwest is in the grip of a prolonged dry spell, said Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada..

"If we are looking at the statistics, we are just not meeting the monthly precipitation of rainfall/snowfall that the area should be getting," he said. "If we talk about this month, in Thunder Bay, 8.3 millimetres of rain has been recorded. Our monthly average for May should be 67 millimetres. We are halfway through May, and we are still not even half of that."

Cheng said the last measurable precipitation in the Thunder Bay area was 10 centimetres of snow, back on Apr. 16. He said for the Kenora area, the last precipitation was registered on Mar. 25.

"We are very, very dry," he said.

As for the forecast for the rest of this week, Cheng said it looks like a continuation of the dry conditions.

Half frozen fields

"There may be some showers mid-week, but when I talk about showers, they are pretty hit and miss in nature," he said. "So that means I cannot guarantee a certain amount of rainfall. That is the concern, because when I say showers, it may not happen everywhere."

While forest managers and firefighters grapple with dry conditions, some farmers in the northwest have been dealing with half frozen fields.

Kevin Belluz of Belluz farms in Thunder Bay, said many farmers in the northwest have had difficulty getting onto their fields due to the late winter.

He said many farmers are ten days to two weeks behind schedule.

"We have just been able to start working the land this past weekend," said Belluz." Due to the amount of frost that was in the ground, and how deep it was. And how slow it took to come out of the ground."

'hopefully we do get a nice warm rain'

Despite the delay in getting to work, Belluz said many farmers in the northwest have become increasingly accustomed to a later spring. He said a later, cooler spring seems to be becoming the norm.

"It is hard to talk averages right now because I definitely think all farmers agree that the weather has been changing," Belluz said. "It's been more erratic when we get on the land and harder to get things planted on time."

Belluz said despite a challenging start, the recent turn to warmer temperatures has been welcome. He said he too would like to see some moisture but — being a farmer — for different reasons from the fire control services.

"This warm weather has been great (for the fields)," Belluz said. "And it has been helpful, and hopefully we do get a nice warm rain, and it will get all the frost out and really increase that soil temperature."

