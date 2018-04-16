Storm warnings remain in effect for Northwestern Ontario

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for Thunder Bay and much of Northwestern Ontario, with more snow and high winds expected throughout the day Monday.

In addition to the city, the Environment Canada-issued warnings cover the Geraldton, Manitouwadge and Hornepayne, areas, as well as Nipigon, Marathon, Superior North, Timmins and Superior West.

Thirty centimetres of snow fell in Neebing during the storm on April 15, 2018. (Harold Harkonen/Submitted)

Environment Canada said Thunder Bay should expect some more snow on Monday, which started in mid-morning.

"We've already had about 10-to-15 centimetres across the Thunder Bay area from this storm system, that's now moving through eastern Ontario," said Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. "Still going to be some bands of snow on-and-off through the day today."

Coulson said five more centimetres or so may fall on the city before the snow tapers off at about midnight.

All RURAL Lakehead Public Schools closed today, MONDAY, APRIL 16, due to road conditions. Nor’wester and Five Mile OPEN. Busing for RURAL secondary school students is also cancelled. More info <a href="https://t.co/fATY1eyaXr">https://t.co/fATY1eyaXr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@LakeheadSchools

Elsewhere in the region, the forecast calls for total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres by the time the storm ends Monday night.

Winds gusting up to 50 km/h are also in the Monday forecast.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the Atikokan area, which is expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Monday as the storm skirts the area's eastern edge over the course of the day.

Lakehead University’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBay</a> is open, today. Will continue monitoring weather conditions as day progresses. Take care coming in + good luck on your exams! —@LakeheadUNews

All rural school buses were cancelled Monday. Urban buses are running.

Lakehead Public Schools closed its rural schools Monday, except for Nor'Westerview and Five Mile.

All urban public schools were open.

Further to our earlier tweet about the Thunder Bay campus, this confirms that ALL regional campuses also remain open and operating. Give yourself extra travel time and proceed with caution. <a href="https://t.co/6WpfLHBNha">pic.twitter.com/6WpfLHBNha</a> —@Confederation

The city's Catholic school board, meanwhile, kept all its schools open, both rural and urban. The Thunder Bay Christian School is closed for the day.

Lakehead University's Thunder Bay campus was open Monday, and all regional Confederation College campuses were open, as well.

Temperatures are expected to begin returning to seasonal after the storm.

Coulson said Tuesday will bring a high of 3 C, but things will continue to warm up as the week goes on.

"We do have an area of high pressure building in for the end of the work week and coming into the weekend," he said. "So, a fair amount of sunshine in the forecast to finish off the work week, and for Saturday and Sunday."

The forecast calls for temperatures of 10 C in Thunder Bay on Friday, and 11 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Coulson said those temperatures will continue until at least next week.