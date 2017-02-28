Small and medium-sized businesses, along with young people seeking work in the northwest are expected to benefit from new funding announced by FedNor this week, according to a Thunder Bay-area MP.

Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu announced on Monday about $700,000 for a pair of three-year pilot projects to be run by the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre at Confederation College.

"These businesses can be stuck, they have good ideas but they don't have the capacity financially to hire someone to take advantage of those opportunities," Hajdu said of the entrepreneurs who are expected to benefit from the funding.

"This program is really looking at 'can we support those businesses while also helping to support young people to get the access to new skills and new opportunities.'"

Both pilots fund 15-week placements. The business growth and talent development program gives an entrepreneur the funding to hire a young worker for a placement. The other program, called youth effect, offers young workers experience, skill development and mentorship.

Both programs are open to people aged 18 to 29. They're expected to start this spring