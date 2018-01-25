A pair of candidates running in the upcoming provincial election for the Progressive Conservatives in northwestern Ontario say Patrick Brown made the right choice in stepping down as party leader.

Brown resigned early Thursday morning in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that he denied, calling them "categorically untrue." He said he will stay on as an MPP "while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations."

"I'm pretty shocked at what has transpired," Derek Parks told CBC News. Parks, who sits on the executive of the Ontario PC party will also run for the Tories in Thunder Bay-Superior North in June. "In the interest of all parties, I absolutely agree with the decision for Patrick Brown to step down."

"He's entitled to a legal defence and due process," he said.

Those comments were echoed by former federal MP Greg Rickford, who is the Progressive Conservative nominee in Kenora-Rainy River. Rickford tweeted on Thursday that "due process is warranted," but that "he did the right thing by stepping down as leader."

"I along with our entire PC Ontario Party condemn sexual harassment in the strongest of terms"

The allegations against Patrick Brown are serious, and while due process is warranted, he did the right thing by stepping down as leader. I along with our entire PC Ontario Party condemn sexual harassment in the strongest of terms — @GregRickford

2/2 As a father of two young girls we must strive to create a safe and open environment for women and girls to come forward and be supported if, heaven forbid, they were a victim of sexual harassment. — @GregRickford

Party platform 'was made by the grassroots'

As for what the allegations and Brown's resignation will mean for the party as a whole as it prepares for the June 7 election, Parks said the party is more than just its leader.

"The platform that was rolled out wasn't made by Patrick Brown, it was made by the grassroots, so I think we have a sound platform for the next election," he said, adding that he's travelling to Toronto Thursday for a meeting among party leadership to "move a path forward."

A statement from the caucus issued by the Tories' deputy leaders Steve Clark and Sylvia Jones, stated that "caucus will immediately consult with party officials and members on best way to move forward."

Parks said there are strong names in the current party caucus that he believes have a good grasp on issues in northern Ontario, including Vic Fedeli, the MPP for Nipssing and Norm Miller, the MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Other names being floated as potential replacements for Brown include Lisa MacLeod, who, along with Fideli, sought the leadership in 2015, as well as the party's two deputy leaders, Clark and Jones. Parks said he didn't want to speculate on who could lead the party on either an interim or permanent basis.

"I think we need to get our house in order and come out with who we're backing as interim leader."