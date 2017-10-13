Labour negotiations continue to sit idle between representatives for Ontario's public hospitals and thousands of nursing, dietary and administrative staff that work in facilities across northern Ontario.

Talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees' (CUPE) Ontario Council of Hospital Unions and the Ontario Hospitals Association broke off Sept. 21. Michael Hurley, the president of the union's hospital council, said no new dates have been scheduled.

"We couldn't get the employer to move on the issue of workplace violence so we stepped back to apply a bit of pressure," he told CBC News. "We're hoping that if we do that effectively, the hospitals will meet us on some measures to at least acknowledge violence is a huge problem."

CUPE represents staff in hospitals and medical centres across northern Ontario, including those in Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins, Kenora, Fort Frances, Geraldton, Sioux Lookout and several others. The union doesn't represent staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

No one from the Ontario Hospital Association was made available for an interview, but in an emailed statement, the hospital representatives said it is "disappointed that the negotiations with [the union] has reached an impasse."

The association added that health and safety "has been, and will continue to be a priority," and that violence is never "something that staff members should expect to face within the workplace."

Workplace safety continues to be a 'stumbling block' union says

But that language hasn't transferred to the bargaining table, Hurley said on Friday.

"At the moment, the stumbling block is much more [elementary]" he said. "We can't get the hospitals to agree in bargaining that we share a goal of a hospital system that's free of violence against staff."

That would include more support for staff when they do come forward to report violence or verbal or sexual assault by patients, Hurley said, as well as signs on hospital property discouraging violence and joint lobbying of government for funding to improve safeguards, like barriers protecting desk staff in public areas.

The union said it plans to continue its lobbying efforts with no negotiations planned, including speeches by injured workers and other days of action across the north.

CUPE represents 27,000 hospital staff across Ontario; about 2,500 of those are in northwestern Ontario, according to the union. Until talks broke down in September, the two sides had been in negotiations since June. The collective agreement expired Sept. 28, Hurley said.