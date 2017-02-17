People in northwestern Ontario looking to take advantage of the outdoors over the Family Day long weekend can expect weather that's quite a bit warmer than normal for this time of year, according to Environment Canada.

A weather system tracking up from the American southwest means "we're setting ourselves up for at least two out or three days being pretty amazing for the holiday long weekend," said Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with the weather service.

"Both Saturday and Sunday sunshine and mild temperatures," he continued adding that the mild temperatures are expected to hold into Monday, but skies could become cloudy with the possibility of showers.

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson. (Environment Canada)

Some areas, like Thunder Bay, could be seeing daytime highs around 10 degrees above normal, Coulson said, but even with the more spring-like conditions, the weekend isn't expected to be a record-breaker.

"We're not quite getting into record territory with that type of a forecast, but certainly it is a lot warmer than where we should be for this time of year," he said.

It's not the first time that temperatures have peaked above normal this winter. In January, Thunder Bay's roads division reported that several days of unseasonably warm weather had crews out frequently patching potholes.

Temperatures should return to more normal values by the beginning of March, Coulson said.