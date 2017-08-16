Fire crews continue to work on a number of blazes burning in northwestern Ontario's forests, particularly fires in the vicinities of Nipigon and Nibinamik First Nation.

Firefighters, helicopters and heavy water bombers have all been assigned to fight a fire in the Kama Hill area, which is about 30 kilometres east of Nipigon, near the shore of Lake Superior. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the blaze, which was started by lightning, is about 530 hectares in size.

More crews are en route to help fight the fire, the ministry said, adding that despite recent rainfall, fire activity is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Firefighting efforts have been hampered, somewhat, by dry conditions and rocky terrain, fire information officials said.

The ministry has also put a travel advisory in place, asking people to stay off Camp 81 Road, a rural route north of Highway 17, near the Jackpine River, as fire crews, heavy equipment and aircraft are working in the area.

Fighting fire with fire

Further north, the ministry continues to work on a cluster of fires near Nibinamik First Nation, which caused the evacuation of the community earlier in the week due to concerns over heavy smoke.

Four fires are burning to the north and northwest of the community, ministry officials said.

This forest fire has been burning about 10 kilometres northwest of Nibinamik First Nation, which is about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. Fire officials say the blaze is being controlled so it doesn't spread towards the community. (Submitted by MNRF)

Crews are burning off forest and brush between one of the fires, which is located about 10 kilometres northwest of Nibinamik, and the community itself in order to starve it of fuel and guide it towards a natural boundary, like a lake, the ministry said.

Fire crews are also stationed in a number of other remote First Nations, including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Deer Lake, Wunnumin Lake, Eabametoong, Neskantaga and Sandy Lake.