The films Loving Vincent, The Breadwinner and Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story are among the titles coming to the big screen in Thunder Bay, Ont. this month, as part of the 25th Northwest Film Fest.

The lineup for the annual event, which takes place this month at the SilverCity theatre, was announced Tuesday.

"It's a very strong lineup and it's going to be wonderful," said film fest coordinator Catherine Powell, of the more than 25 films that will be showing over the course of the event, adding that at this year's event features many female filmmakers and stars.

"All of these films with wonderful female driven plots and great actresses and directors. It really is for us, the year of the woman," she said. The fact that close to half of the titles feature women in some capacity wasn't planned, she said, but still,"it couldn't be more apropos at this time."

While most of the films will be showing in Thunder Bay for the first time, there are a few notable returning titles.

Both Ladybird, and The Disaster Artist (which are showing as "prelude" and "interlude" films on Thursday April 12 and Thursday April 19, respectively) already made brief appearances in Thunder Bay, but organizers felt there was still an appetite to see them, said Marty Mascarin, the president of the North of Superior Film Association.

"So we thought, well, we'll take a chance and bring them back and give them a second chance, and hopefully people will come out to support those films," he said.

Mascarin, who's been with the festival from the beginning, said it's "amazing" to be marking the event's 25th year.

And even in the age of Netflix, when some films are going straight to online streaming, he said the film fest continues to offer something other viewing options can't.

"People still like the big screen experience," he said.

2018 event includes grand prize and gala party

The 2018 Northwest Film Fest takes place throughout the day on Sunday April 15 and Sunday April 22.

On the evening of April 19 there will also be a gala celebration at Bight restaurant.

As an extra incentive for film buffs, this year, the festival is also offering a grand prize of a trip for two to Cinefest Sudbury in September.

Festival tickets will be available at the door or in advance. They will be on sale starting April 4 from Fireweed or Wojo's Mojo.

More information about the event and the schedule can be found on the North of Superior Film Association website.