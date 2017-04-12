North of Superior Film Association president Marty Mascarin doesn't mince words when asked about this year's Northwest Film Fest:

"We're very excited about the lineup this year," Mascarin said at a media event on Wednesday morning.

He had just finished unveiling that lineup, and it's not hard to see why he's enthusiastic — it features 23 highly-acclaimed, award-winning films, including Oscar-winners Moonlight and The Salesman.

"We've tried for variety, and that's part of the excitement," Mascarin said. "To have major award winners always add a special cache to the proceedings."

"Our films have won, in total, 301 international cinema awards, and received 615 nominations," he said. "So they have a real credible pedigree."

The films being screened this year are:

The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinset (Canada)

Weirdos (Canada)

Hello, Destroyer (Canada)

Maliglutit (Searchers) (Canada)

The Other Half (Canada)

It's Only the End of the World (Canada)

Jean of the Joneses (Canada/USA)

Queen of Katwe (USA)

Swiss Army Man (USA)

Moonlight (USA)

Little Men (USA)

Burn Your Maps (USA)

Paterson (USA)

20th Century Women (USA)

The Eagle Huntress (Mongolia/UK/USA)

The Red Turtle (France)

Things to Come (L'Avenir) (France)

Margeurite (France)

The Salesman (Iran)

Julieta (Spain)

Chevalier (Greece)

Last Cab to Darwin (Australia)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

Mascarin noted that the films in the lineup wouldn't otherwise be screened in Thunder Bay theatres, but noted that's not the only criteria for selecting the festival's films.

"It involves a variety of things," Mascarin said. "We do try to scout titles at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and also at Cinefest in Sudbury, which is a major regional festival that follows TIFF."

"And also, we keep an eye out for major releases that occur in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and films that are getting critical buzz."

Northwest Film Fest organizers then make requests to the Film Circuit, a branch of TIFF, which works with distributors and helps secure films for screenings.

Mahershala Ali in 'Moonlight.' (Elevation )

"We can't always get what we want," Mascarin said. "It's sometimes dependent on release dates and things like that, but we do the best we can and the circuit does a tremendous job for us."

The festival will also screen four short films by Thunder Bay filmmakers:

The Maltese Guinea Pig

Autistic Artistic

Dan's Magic Hands

Boys Will Be

"Any time you can see your work projected on a big screen, it's always exciting," said Ryan La Via, director of Dan's Magic Hands, which tells the story of Dan Plexman, a former hydro worker who's working to overcome the effects of a debilitating work injury and abusive childhood.

"There are many short filmmakers in the Thunder Bay area, and there are only so many outlets in the area in which they can broadcast their films to the public," La Via said. "It's just great to be attached to such a great festival."

The official festival flyer will be available at various locations in Thunder Bay starting April 13.

For ticket information, visit nosfa.ca.