Thunder Bay police are investigating an incident that saw a player on the Thunder Bay North Stars allegedly punch a coach with the Dryden GM Ice Dogs after a game between the two teams at the Fort William Gardens on Tuesday night.

In addition to the police investigation, three players have been disciplined by the league, and were given indefinite suspensions for their actions on the ice.

Both the Ice Dogs and North Stars were also fined "for their actions in the contest," the league said, but the amount of the fines was not disclosed.

Police called after altercation

Thunder Bay police said officers were called to the arena after the altercation, which took place after game three of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) finals.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the SIJHL announced three suspensions stemming from the game.

Avery Siau of the Thunder Bay North Stars, who was not dressed for the game, was suspended "for his actions after incurring a gross misconduct at the 20-minute mark of the third period."

No further details were provided by the league; in an email to CBC News, SIJHL commissioner Bryan Graham said the league "does not comment on suspensions."

Extra security for game four

Carson Lux of the Ice Dogs received a one-game suspension for incurring a game misconduct in the final 10 minutes of the third period on Tuesday night. He also received an indefinite suspension for his actions following the misconduct, but specifics weren't disclosed by the league.

Finally, Matthew Pitchenese of the Ice Dogs was given an indefinite suspension for his actions after he was given a boarding penalty near the end of the third period. Again, details weren't disclosed by the league.

Graham wrote there will be extra security in place for game four of the series, which is scheduled for tonight at the Fort William Gardens.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thunder Bay leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.