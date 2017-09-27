A Thunder Bay-based airline says it has reached an agreement with Marten Falls First Nation that will not only see the community share in the airline's revenue, but also the establishment of a direct flight route between Thunder Bay and Marten Falls.

North Star Air and representatives of Marten Falls officially signed the agreement in Thunder Bay Wednesday. In doing so, Marten Falls will receive a percentage of revenues for use in community-based social and economic development projects, the airline said in a media release.

"Air transport is a vital service for First Nation communities," North Star Air president and CEO Frank Kelner was quoted as saying in the company's release. "What makes this exciting is it offers Marten Falls a new entry point into Thunder Bay and other destinations which is essential for their social progress, economic prosperity and to improve the daily lives of its community."

The flight service between Thunder Bay and Marten Falls is scheduled to start on Oct 16, 2017.

"We are pleased to be working together with an established and reliable carrier as air transportation is essential for the economic growth and quality of life for our members," Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said in the release.

Marten Falls is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

Marten Falls is the 11th community to sign a revenue-sharing agreement with North Star Air. The others are Bearskin Lake, Cat Lake, Deer Lake, Kashechewan, Neskantaga, North Caribou Lake, North Spirit Lake, Poplar Hill, Sachigo Lake and Webequie.