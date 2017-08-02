A 34-year-old man will appear in court on Friday facing charges of criminal negligence causing death after a two-year-old girl died in remote First Nation in northern Ontario.

Police said Aria Rose Rae was brought to the nursing station in North Spirit Lake First Nation and subsequently pronounced dead on June 13, 2017.

Ontario Provincial Police were called in to assist Nishnawbe Aski Police in their investigation.

On Thursday the OPP issued a new release saying a man was arrested and charged on August 1 with criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life and abandoning a child.

The man is in custody, awaiting his court appearance in Kenora, police said.