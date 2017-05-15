A 71-year-old woman was hurt after a reported purse snatching on Thunder Bay's north side on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was getting out of her car in a parking lot in the Red River Road and Clarkson Street area at about 1:40 p.m. when she was attacked, police stated in a news release.

The woman was hurt when a man grabbed her purse, and she fell to the ground during the struggle.

There has been at least one other recent similar incident nearby, said police director of communications Chris Adams.

"I know there was another incident approximately a week ago and I think our investigators are still looking at that one and obviously for any connection," Adams said.

Adams said the woman was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Police are looking for a man in his 20s with a slim build, who was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers www.tipsubmit.com.