One woman was taken to hospital after a Sunday morning house fire on Thunder Bay, Ont.'s north side.

Firefighters were called to a S. Empress Avenue home at about 7 am over reports of a structural fire.

On arrival, firefighters found the home's female occupant waiting outside, and smoke was seen coming out of the home.

Fire crews entered to find a fire burning in the kitchen.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the kitchen had been damaged in the blaze. Smoke damage also occurred throughout the home.

The resident of the home was treated at the scene by paramedics. She was then taken to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further assessment.

In total, five pumpers and one aerial truck responded to the call, bringing with them 22 firefighters.