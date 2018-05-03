A park that used to house a rural community centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., could see some redevelopment, and residents are being asked to help guide that process.

The city is holding a public meeting on May 3 at Holy Family School on Rosslyn Road in conjunction with a Neebing ward meeting. The goal is to start getting input for how North Neebing Park could look in the future.

The community centre there was shuttered several years ago and parks planning supervisor, Werner Schwar, said it's one of a number of changes to the area that spurred the review.

"Part of the area ... was a bit larger and some of the lots got sold off for housing," he said. "With the closing of the community centre, it was time to look at if the active components of the park are OK as they are or if they need to be augmented or changed in some way."

One possibility, Schwar said, is the reconfiguration of two existing athletic facilities there, namely the area where a boarded rink is erected in the winter and the baseball diamond.

"Right now, unfortunately, the two ... overlap each other a little bit, so that does cause some issues in that we're setting up and taking down winter rink boards over top of the outfield," he said. "In a year like this year, some of the boards and tee rails are still frozen in place."

"It doesn't allow the field to get ready the same way."

Schwar said the park will remain classified as a neighbourhood park, so larger items like splash pads or skateboard facilities likely won't be added. Other items up for discussion will likely include connectivity to the park from surrounding homes.

"It's one thing for me to say 'it's a good idea,' looking at it from my design perspective but is that actually a good idea for how the people use this park?"

The meeting runs from 7 – 9 p.m. on May 3. Schwar said the input will help inform design concepts which will be brought back to the public for consultation, likely in the fall.