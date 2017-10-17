Ontario Provincial Police are crediting a group of bystanders with providing first aid to a man in North Caribou Lake First Nation after a reported stabbing earlier this month.

Officers were called to Airport Road in North Caribou Lake around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 6, where officers found a 20-year-old man unconscious but receiving first aid from residents for multiple stab wounds, police said in a written release issued late Monday afternoon.

The victim was taken to the community's nursing station for treatment. A police spokesperson said he was then flown to hospital in Thunder Bay, before being transferred to Sudbury. According to the OPP, he is in stable condition and recovering.

A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault; police said he has a bail hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.

In their media release, police thanked the residents to helped the victim and tended to his injuries.

North Caribou Lake is about 300 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout, Ont.