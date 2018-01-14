A 42-year-old Emo, Ont., man is due in court on January 15 over an assault at North Caribou Lake First Nation, OPP said.

In a media release issued Saturday, police said the incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

The suspect allegedly broke into a residence in the community and assaulted one of the occupants.

He then fled when police arrived. Officers located him a short time later, and he resisted arrest.

The man now faces several charges, including breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, mischief and resisting arrest.

North Caribou Lake police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.