Lisle Compton from Kenora, Ontario, is about to compete against some of the world's best cross-country skiers.

The 18-year-old is among the five athletes from the National Team Development Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., who have qualified to race at the Nordic Junior and Under 23 World Ski Championships, which gets underway in Park City, Utah on Monday.

Compton, who has been with the development centre for less than a year, said when she qualified at the U.S. National Championships in January, she exceeded her own expectations.

"I was really excited," she said. "I definitely wasn't expecting [to qualify] and so it was just a huge surprise."

In Park City, she and the other athletes will face tough competition on a challenging course, said Timo Puiras, head coach with the National Team Development Centre in Thunder Bay.

Competition will be stiff at the Nordic Junior and Under 23 World Championships, said Timo Puiras, head coach with the National Team Development Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"The courses there are on the Olympic courses from 2002, so they will be quite difficult. They're also quite high altitude-wise at 1,600 metres. Thunder Bay's at around 400 metres, so we will need to be able to adjust to that altitude," he said.

After the Olympics and the senior world championships, the world juniors is "about as big as it gets for under 20 and under 23-year-old athletes," he said.

Annika Richardson, 19, who moved from Vancouver to train in Thunder Bay last year, said she's preparing to face a very tough field.

Julian Smith from Oxendon, Ont. and Annika Richardson from Vancouver are among the five athletes from the National Team Development Centre who qualified to compete at the World Championship event. In total, Canada is sending 22 skiers. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"Last year I actually competed for Canada at youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, so that was kind of my first taste of international competition," she said.

"I think the competition will actually be even steeper at world junior championships," Richardson said. "So it'll be probably the biggest race I've ever attended, and I'm just looking forward to seeing what I can do."

The other athletes from Thunder Bay's National Team Development Centre who are competing in Park City are Julian Smith from Oxendon, Ont.; Katherine Stewart-Jones from Chelsea, Que. and Evan Palmer-Charette of Thunder Bay. Jennifer Jackson, who trains with Lappe Nordic Ski Club in Thunder Bay also qualified.

The competition takes place from Jan. 30 - Feb. 5.