Wage increases and profit-sharing are among the provisions included in a new five-year collective bargaining agreement between Norbord and workers at its mill outside of Fort Frances, Ont.

The agreement — which affects 135 workers at the Norbord oriented strand board mill in Barwick, who are all members of Unifor Local 324-99 — is retroactive to August 2017.

It includes wage increases of two per cent for the first four years, and 2.5 per cent in the fifth year, a new profit-sharing program, increases to equipment allowances, a signing bonus, and an increase in company pension contributions.

The vote took place on Wednesday night. The union said 85 per cent of members voted in favour.

"Unifor and its members have developed a solid working relationship with Norbord, and the significant improvements achieved in this new deal are reflective of that relationship," Unifor national representative Stephen Boon said in a statement, adding that the new deal "offers long-term stability for the Barwick mill."