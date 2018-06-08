While the incoming premier of Canada's largest province, Doug Ford, prepares to take office in the next couple weeks, the president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) said she's looking forward to working with the newly-elected Progressive Conservative government.

"On behalf of NOMA, I'd like to reach out and congratulate the Progressive Conservatives on winning a hard fought campaign," said president Wendy Landry. "We expected a change. It's been indicated for a long time in the polls."

She said the association will continue to work hard to make sure northern voices are heard at Queen's Park as "they look forward to working together to address some of [the] issues" that are ongoing.

With the former MP, Greg Rickford of the Progressive Conservative returning to politics after being elected on Thursday, June 7 in the Kenora-Rainy River riding, Landry said she hopes having a representative like Rickford will help keep northern issues in the spotlight.

"He knows our communities very well," Landry explained. "He has relationships with all of our municipalities, as well as an understanding of the mining and forestry industry in this region."

"We want to keep our issues high on the radar and we'll continue to work respectfully with that government ... and make sure we get some work done."