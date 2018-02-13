A Nolalu man has been fined $1,750 for hunting violations, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry announced.

In a media release, the ministry said the man was hunting behind his residence in November 2017, when he shot an antlerless white-tailed deer. Nolalu is located just west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Conservation officers received a tip and contacted the man, who denied shooting a deer, the ministry said. However, officers later found a white-tailed deer hanging in a building on the property.

The ministry said its investigation determined the man shot the animal, but didn't immediately apply his deer game seal as required.

The man was fined $1,000 for failing to immediately attach his seal and another $750 for lying to a conservation officer.

The case was heard in Thunder Bay court on Feb. 7.