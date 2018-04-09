MNRF fines northwestern Ontario hunter $6K after deer decoy operation

Conservation officers from Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have fined a Nolalu-area man with a total of $6500 for multiple hunting offences.

According to a written statement on Monday, officers conducted a deer decoy operation on a private property on November 5, 2017 and found the hunter firing five shots out of the driver's side window at the decoys.

Upon further investigation, officers found that the Nolalu man had also hunted a white-tailed deer earlier that day without a licence.

He was fined $3500 for careless hunting, $1500 for shooting from a vehicle, and $1500 for hunting a white-tailed deer without a licence.

The hunter also received a five-year hunting suspension and must successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before purchasing another licence.

Officials said the hunter had previously been convicted of a safety-related hunting offence.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, April 4.

The ministry would like to remind the public that it is illegal and unsafe to discharge a firearm from a vehicle, or across a public road when hunting.