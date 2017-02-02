The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and the local elementary chapter of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association are still without a deal after two days of talks with a provincially-appointed mediator.

Both sides issued statements Thursday morning stating that they were unable to reach a new agreement.

"Teachers have already advised the board that they will be escalating their sanctions and start rotating strikes," union officials said in their statement.

"Teachers have also said that they will provide the Board with 24 hours notice before moving to a full withdrawal of service at any school."

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, there was no indication that that notice had been issued.

School board officials did say they have been advised that rotating strikes will start "in short order," according to their statement.

"The safety of students is our top priority, one which cannot be ensured under rotating OECTA strikes. After careful and difficult consideration, the board has determined that in order ensure the safety of our students, the board will have no choice but lock out the teachers following a rotating strike."

No further dates for negotiation are scheduled according to the union, but officials said they are still offering voluntary binding arbitration.

The Catholic board said it remains available to meet with the teachers.