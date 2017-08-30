Thunder Bay Police say no charges were laid after businesses were evacuated due to reports of a suspicious package Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to calls of a green ammunition box that appeared to be secured by a heavy-duty padlock near the Thunder Bay Police Service Substation at 18 North Court Street at approximately 2 p.m.

The immediate area was cordoned off by police, and the OPP Bomb Unit in Kenora was also called in to investigate. In total, six businesses were evacuated.

Criminal Investigation Unit detectives spoke with the person who placed the box on the street and another person who said they were missing their medication which was placed in an ammunition box matching the description of the one police discovered.

Police opened the ammunition box to find the medication inside and returned the box to its owner.

The area was cleared by 7:30 p.m.