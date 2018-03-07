Ontario's chartered professional accountants (CPAO) volunteered their time in Nipigon, Ont. on Wednesday, March 7 to help residents in remote, under-serviced communities file their taxes.

According to Ontario's CPA council member Georgina Daniels, this is the first time in 50 years that the CPA has decided to extend their Tax Preparation Assistance Program to more remote communities in northwestern Ontario.

She said many low income families in more rural or remote communities have a hard time accessing services like tax assistance programs and thus miss out on tax returns and benefits they could be entitled to.

"After five decades we are really excited to be expanding the program ... so we are really excited to be in Nipigon and in particular, working with the Red Rock Indian band on providing an expanded tax preparation assistance clinic for the residents in the area." Daniels explained to CBC News.

In partnership with Opwaaganasiniing First Nation (Red Rock Indian Band), Daniels said the free one-day tax clinic has been busy from the moment they opened their doors at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

"There was one resident who came in and called another family member and said I'll come and pick you up because they've got some time today, and we're quite happy about that and it's really nice to see the uptake considering this is a pilot." Daniels said.

She said many low income families are missing out on tax benefits because they are unaware of the credits they are entitled to and since residents in several northwestern Ontario communities might have to travel long distances to Thunder Bay just to file their taxes, Daniels hopes the launch of this pilot project will allow more families to receive the tax benefits they deserve.

"It's often a challenge to get to remote communities but it's more of a challenge for the remote communities and the people in those remote communities to access service ... so we are looking at how we can expand our service ... and to come to them instead of the other way around." Daniels explained.

Volunteers helping out for the day

Marlene Chiarotto has been volunteering in various tax assistance clinics in Ontario for the past 15 years.

She said being a CPA herself combined with her volunteer experience has allowed her to see first hand the need for services like this especially in smaller under-serviced communities.

"These benefits are really integral to the well-being of individuals that really don't have a lot of money to live off of," Chiarotto said, and with many individuals facing various barriers when it comes to filing taxes such as fees, Chiarotta believes services like this are critical.

She said currently the tax assistance program will only take place in Nipigon for Wednesday as the information and feedback they receive from this first clinic will determine how many clinics are needed and in what areas.

The Tax Preparation Assistance program holds free clinics in multiple locations across Ontario from February until the end of April.

Information and a list of clinics in Ontario can be accessed online through the CPA Ontario's website.