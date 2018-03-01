The possibility of a secondary route to cross a major river in northwestern Ontario is the focus of a public open house Thursday.

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is studying whether a second access that would allow traffic to cross the Nipigon River is needed, and, if so, what the best option is.

Currently, the only way over the river for most traffic is along the Trans-Canada highway and over the Nipigon River bridge. However, if the highway is closed at the bridge, there's no way for vehicles to get across the river, effectively bringing cross-country traffic to a halt.

That was the case in 2016, when the bridge failed and was closed for 18 hours, severing the highway and leaving motorists stranded until the bridge was re-opened.

Today's session is taking place from 4-8 p.m. at the Nipigon Community Centre at 138 Wadsworth Dr. in Nipigon, which is just over 100 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.

The public will be given a chance to view and comment on "existing conditions, proposed planning alternatives and draft evaluation criteria to select a preferred planning alternative," the ministry stated.

Questions and comments can also be submitted through the study's website.