One year after the decking on the Nipigon River bridge heaved nearly 60 centimetres into the air, the province says retrofits to the bridge will ensure that the structure is safe for decades to come.

The province of Ontario said the work will cost anywhere from $8-12 million.

In an e-mail to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said responsibility for the malfunction has not been determined, and that any comment would be inappropriate "as it may complicate efforts towards resolving this matter."

The Ministry also said consultants have been working on the design of the permanent hold down system that will replace the temporary existing system. Prep-work started in December, with work starting soon, and an expected completion date of this summer.

The Nipigon River bridge, with the first of two spans completed in November 2015, lifted into the air on January 10, 2016.

"This is the one place in Canada where there is only one road, one bridge across the country," Nipigon Mayor Richard Harvey said at the time.

That fact remains true, as the province is now studying an alternate emergency detour route in the area. An environmental assessment was to get underway in the fall, with a study complete by early 2018.

The Nipigon River bridge was closed to traffic after its deck lifted 60 centimetres into the air on January 10, 2016. (Facebook)

At the time, OPP and the Ministry of Transportation said the duration of the closure was "uncertain" and could be "possibly days."

The complete closure lasted approximately 18 hours, with traffic going across the structure around 8:30 a.m. ET the following morning.

The structure was reopened after dozens of large, concrete barriers were placed on one lane of the bridge, holding the decking in place.

A large stack of concrete blocks were placed on the bridge's westbound lane to keep the deck from rising into the air. The blocks were a temporary fix that lasted over a month. (CBC)

It took until the end of February for the bridge to once again open to two lanes.

Engineering report

An engineering report received by the province in July, but not public until September said there were three reasons for the bridge's failure.

The design of the shoe plate and its flexibility

A lack of rotation in a bearing that was constructed

Improperly tightened bolts attaching the girder to the shoe plate

The province reiterated in the fall that neither cold temperatures nor wind were to blame for the bridge's failure. It also stressed that overloading — not any kind of flaw — caused the bolts to break.