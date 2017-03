Construction on the Nipigon River bridge could slow things down on Highway 11/17.

The Ministry of Transportation said to expect traffic delays on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and urge motorists to schedule their travel to minimize any delays," the release said.

Motorists are reminded to obey and follow all traffic signage for the safety of both workers and drivers.