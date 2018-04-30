A 27-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with arson after a Sunday morning fire at a motel in Nipigon, Ont.

OPP said officers were called to the motel at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday with reports of a fire.

The fire was contained to a single room at the motel — the name of the motel wasn't provided by OPP — and was put out with fire extinguishers. The Nipigon fire department also attended, ensuring the fire was completely extinguished.

In a media release, OPP said the room was extensively damaged, and investigation revealed the fire was set intentionally.

The room's occupant was located walking on Highway 17 east of Nipigon. He was arrested and charged with arson.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and will continue the investigation at the scene, OPP said.