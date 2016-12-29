A facility-wide outbreak of gastrointestinal illness has been declared at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital.

All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled until further notice, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said Wednesday in a news release, but hospital officials confirmed Thursday that the emergency department is still open.

The illness is affecting a number of patients in both the acute and long-term care wards, said hospital CEO Rhonda Crocker-Ellacott

"We will continue to admit patients coming through our [emergency department] to our inpatient acute care unit," she said.

"So really our focus right now is isolating patients who are symptomatic, limiting visiting just to make sure that we're protecting our patients and our public."

Visitation is being restricted to family members and caregivers.

Those seeking more information about the Nipigon hospital outbreak are asked to contact the facility directly at 807-887-3026.

In addition, the health unit is reminding anyone feeling unwell not to visit hospitals, long-term care facilities and retirement homes to avoid spreading infections to vulnerable people, such as infants, children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.