Healthcare officials at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital in northwestern Ontario say a recent outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness will likely force the hospital to maintain current precautions into the new year.

The illness has affected several patients in both the acute and long-term care wards of the facility in Nipigon, resulting in admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities being suspended, although the emergency department remains open.

Hospital CEO Rhonda Crocker-Ellacott said normal operations will resume after five symptom-free days.

"We certainly are making sure we're isolating patients who are affected and we do have sufficient beds," she said.

"We're able to keep patients who are symptomatic in one area and keep another area clean for other patients so we feel that we're doing a good job of preventing further spread."

Completed tests have shown that the illness is not C.Difficile, Crocker-Ellacott said.

Visitation is being restricted to family members and caregivers.