Students in Grades four through eight at George O'Neill Public School in Nipigon, Ont., are often arriving early for class in the morning.

The kids want to get to school early, because they want to talk with their friends and classmates about what they will learn in the afternoon hockey academy.

"I've been talking to parents, and they've called and said there seems to be an increased motivation for their kids to get up in the morning," said Kellie Wrigley, principal at George O'Neill Public School in Nipigon.

"We have students showing up at ten after eight when they're not supposed to be here until 8:30. It's hard to say, 'Oh, you guys can't be here,' but they're excited. They're looking forward to it."

The program at George O'Neill is the first in the Superior-Greenstone District School Board, serving communities east of Thunder Bay.

A similar program has been in operation for a couple of years at the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board in Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

"In small communities, we really need to think about the opportunities that we can provide," said Wrigley. "I feel like it is a responsibility of mine as a principal in a small community to provide our students with every possible opportunity that we can."

Wrigley said about half of the Grade four students have signed up for the program. In grades five through eight, just under half of the students will incorporate hockey into their curriculum.

"This is a program that we knew our students would respond really well to, we knew there was a lot of interest."

Wrigley said she knew the uptake for the program would be strong. However, some of the students who wanted to take part, took her by surprise.

"We have students who have been playing hockey for years, and have a lot of experience. And, we also have students that are new to the sport," said Wrigley. "Either only played one year, or have never played at all. And we have some students who are just learning to skate."