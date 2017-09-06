The demise of a popular wood carving in downtown Nipigon, Ontario, has inspired a fundraising effort to replace it.

On Saturday morning, September 2, Dan Bevilacqua noticed the beloved sculpture was snapped in half.

"I drove down Main street in Nipigon and I noticed that part of the fish carving that has been there for about six years was on the ground," he said.

"So I went and took a closer look and it looked like a large piece of it had broken off."

The sculpture, which depicted a pike and a brook trout - species popular with anglers in the region - was carved from an old stump that had been there for years, said Bevilquacqua, who explained the township had hired local sculptor Bob Bearman to create the piece.

Dan Bevilacqua, the executive director of Visit Superior Country, started taking funds to fix or replace the broken fish sculpture at last weekends Nipigon Fall Fishing Festival. (photo credit: Dan Bevilacqua )

Bevilacqua, the executive director of Visit Superior Country Tourism, said seeing the damaged piece inspired him to start collecting funds to fix or replace the sculpture.

He launched the initiative at the booth he was staffing at the Nipigon Fall Fishing Festival during the Labour Day weekend.

Bevilacqua said the response from people who visited the festival was tremendous.

"I was absolutely shocked at how many people came to our booth and wanted to donate and wanted to find out what happened, " he said.

"Even people from out of town saw how much it meant to the locals. And how much it meant to some of them. And they wanted to contribute as well."

Bevilacqua said by the end of the fishing festival, they had collected about $400 towards a new sculpture.

He said the goal is to raise $1500.

Bevilacqua said he initially thought the sculpture suffered vandalism, but now believes it may have broken off from age.