Nipigon bridge closure due to maintenance after OPP reports 'small bump': MTO says

The westbound lane of the Nipigon Bridge was temporarily closed on Friday, May 25 as crews from the Ministry of Transportation were tightening the temporary expansion joints after OPP reported "a small bump on the bridge."

Officials from the MTO said at about 8:30 p.m. the westbound lane of the Nipigon River Bridge was closed to traffic to ensure the safety of both the workers and drivers while crews were removing the plates in the temporary expansion joint "to clean and reset" it.

According to the Ministry of Transportation's communications coordinator, Annemarie Piscopo, crews carried out maintenance on the loose plate in the temporary expansion joint. (Annemarie Piscopo / MTO)

According to an email to CBC News on Monday, a plate in the temporary expansion joint loosened, which prompted MTO to tighten it as part of their maintenance activity.

According to the MTO's communications coordinator, Annemarie Piscopo, the deck did not move or uplift in anyway despite a tweet from Schreiber Fire saying that the northeast corner of the bridge had lifted.

She said plates in the temporary expansion joint will be replaced with permanent joints later this year as the bridge is expected to be fully opened by the end of 2018.

The bridge was reopened to traffic on Friday evening just before 10:00 p.m.