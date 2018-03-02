Ontario's Ministry of Transportation and the consulting firm, WSP Canada Group, held their first public information session on Thursday evening for a possible second crossing over a significant waterway in northwestern Ontario.

Representatives from both groups answered questions at the drop-in-style open house at the Nipigon Community Centre in Nipigon, Ont., a community about 100 kilometres east of Thunder Bay. They also heard feedback as area residents came to learn more about the study and the possible alternative routes for crossing the Nipigon River.

"We have information about our study process in terms of what's going to be happening over the whole course of the study," said Neil Ahmed, the senior project manager for the engineering firm. "Some of the information about exiting conditions in the study area [and] we have information about these different alternatives."

In January 2016, the Nipigon River bridge failed when it lifted about 60 centimetres, prompting the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway for about 18 hours.

Earlier this week, the consulting firm also signed a memorandum of understanding with two area First Nations, Opwaaganasiniing (Red Rock Indian Band) and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishnabek (Rocky Bay First Nation), as the first step toward a two year project that's slated to be completed by 2020.

"[It's] really an agreement between the two First Nations and WSP to set out how we're going to be working with some of their staff," Ahmed explained. "They'll be feeding information for us from the community in terms of their perspectives ... and we'll be working through them to provide the community with updates on the project progress."

WSP Senior Project Manager Neil Ahmad (left) answered questions and brought up possible ideas for a secondary crossing. Transportation Ministry area manager Junaid Asghar (right) reminded residents that an alternate route does not necessarily mean another road or bridge. (Floriane Bonneville / CBC)

He said two coordinators from each community have joined the development team and will continue to work with the consulting firm and the ministry to provide information on things like traditional lands and areas that need to be protected.

Multiple options up for discussion

Thursday evening's open house was the first of four public consultations to be hosted by the ministry and WSP Canada during the two-year project.

According to Junaid Asghar, an area manager with the transportation ministry, a possible secondary crossing doesn't necessarily mean they'll build another road or bridge.

"Everyone thinks that MTO is here to look an alternate route and when people look at that they think there's going to be an alternate road here and that may not be necessarily the case," he said.

"We are looking at options to cross the river in case of an emergency."

During the first open house, all options for a possible secondary crossing of the Nipigon River were up for discussion as the community provided feedback. These are some of the initial ideas WSP had for an alternate route. (Floriane Bonneville / CBC)

During the open house, Asghar said all possible options for a secondary crossing are up for discussion and with the Nipigon River bridge now being converted to four lanes, it will be much easier to accommodate any emergency situations.

"Let's say there's an accident on the bridge itself ... [and] if there's an accident on the eastbound lane, those will be closed but the westbound lane will still be opened," Asghar said

"We are not ruling out any options [but] we are here at the very beginning of the process with all options opened."

He said the ministry and its consultants will be back in the summer for a second open house to provide the public with a status update and options for a secondary crossing.