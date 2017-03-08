It turns out that dismantling a bridge perched over icy waters in the midst of a northwestern Ontario winter is no easy matter.

That was the challenge facing Priestly Demolition as it dismantled the old Nipigon River bridge in 2015 and 2016 to make way for the new cable-stayed bridge that spans the river today.

The company has since been recognized with two awards for the project at the 2016 World Demolition Awards, beating out other companies from around the globe to take home the Civils Demolition Award and the top prize: the World Demolition Award.

"It was amazing," said Brian Priestly, vice president of operations for the company, which is based in southern Ontario.

"We were down there [at the awards] with a lot of other demolition companies ... that are world-renowned, and we're very happy to hold ourselves in the same regard as them."

Cold weather, environmental challenges

The Nipigon bridge demolition presented many challenges, said Priestly, not least among them the remote location of the structure, which is located east of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Cold weather and the sensitive waterway were also major factors, he said.

"Environmental concerns were huge on that job," said Priestly.

"The Nipigon River's a tributary to the top of Lake Superior, so it's a direct line right into the top of the big lake, and we had a lot of people watching us and we took every care and measure possible to make sure that we met everyone's environmental needs."

How did they do it?

In the end, Priestly said the company used some innovative techniques to get the job done.

"We picked up the bridge and rolled it," he said.

Workers with Priestly Demolition, based in King, Ont., were recognized at the 2016 World Demolition Awards for their work taking down the old Nipigon River bridge in northwestern Ontario. (Priestly Demolition)

"We rolled the bridge to the west, demolished it at the very west edge ... and then continued to bring the bridge to the demolition as opposed to taking the demolition out over the waterway."

The process is documented in a video made by the company.

The rolling took about a week, he said, but the entire job took months.

The World Demolition Awards are organized by KHL Group and Demolition and Recycling International magazine. The 2016 awards were presented in October in Miami, Florida.

