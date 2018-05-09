Bear Cave event allows young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas

We hear about the upcoming Nipigon Bear Cave ... and the opportunity it provides young entrepreneurs 5:25

Entrepreneurs between the ages of 10 and 29 will have a unique chance to make their dreams a reality this month.

On May 29, the township of Nipigon and the Red Rock Indian Band will be holding the second annual Bear Cave event. It's based on the popular show Shark Tank, according to Suzanne Kukko, the economic development officer for Nipigon.

That show had prospective inventors and business people trying to sell their ideas to business tycoons. The Bear Cave, on the other hand, sees young people pitching unique ideas to a panel of community leaders.

"We have a representative from Dorion and we have one from the Red Rock Indian Band," said Kukko. "[Also] some business owners from Nipigon, and we have the president of the chamber of commerce, who is on there as well."

Young business pitchman Jack Barber hands out crepes to the 2017 Bear Cave panel. (photo: township of Nipigon) Kukko said several of the pitches green-lighted at the inaugural Bear Cave proved to be successful ventures.

She said those entrepreneurs, nicknamed "bear cubs" will be running a small market before this year's event.

Kukko said it was the youngest demographic in the community that seemed to have the greatest drive for business.

"We were amazed because the majority of the businesses that were pitched were from kids age 10 to 12, said Kukko. "We didn't get any over the age of 18 ... I think we got three teenagers between 15 and 18 years old."

"The rest of them were quite young."

'Cute' kids running successful operations

Kukko said initially, many adults thought it was "cute" that so many younger kids were taking businesses on, but not everyone thought they would be a success. She said the young business people proved to be more than able.

"One fella, his name is Chase, he has an out-of-the-woods bundle business where he has a mesh bag and he has everything you need to make a campfire," she said. "So you can just purchase that and you don't even need an axe or anything to do that."

Kukko said another young man pitched a now-popular crepe delivery service.

She said pitch forms for the event need to be submitted by May 11. The event is scheduled for May 29 at the Nipigon Legion.

Kukko said funding for successful pitches will be provided by the Township of Nipigon and the Red Rock Indian Band, with some individuals also chipping in.