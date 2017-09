Nipigon OPP are investigating the attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl.

Nipigon OPP are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate an attempted abduction.

In a media release, police say the incident occurred at about 10 pm on September 1, when an unknown male grabbed a nine-year-old girl in the Newton Street area.

The child ran away from the suspect, and he fled to a nearby bush area.

The suspect is described as five feet tall and very skinny. He was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nipigon OPP.