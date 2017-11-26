OPP have charged a British Columbia man after an altercation in Nipigon early Sunday morning that saw one person taken to hospital with a serious injury.

In a media release, OPP said officers were called to a Nipigon residence at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday with reports of an altercation.

Responding officers found two people who had been assaulted. One suffered a serious injury, and was taken to Thunder Bay hospital via land ambulance.

A 29-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was arrested and faces several charges, including:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

breaking and entering

two counts of forcible confinement

discharging a pellet gun with intent

and using an imitation firearm while committing an offense

No other details about the incident were immediately available on Sunday.

The accused is in custody pending a court appearance, OPP said.