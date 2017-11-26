OPP have charged a British Columbia man after an altercation in Nipigon early Sunday morning that saw one person taken to hospital with a serious injury.
In a media release, OPP said officers were called to a Nipigon residence at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday with reports of an altercation.
Responding officers found two people who had been assaulted. One suffered a serious injury, and was taken to Thunder Bay hospital via land ambulance.
A 29-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was arrested and faces several charges, including:
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- breaking and entering
- two counts of forcible confinement
- discharging a pellet gun with intent
- and using an imitation firearm while committing an offense
No other details about the incident were immediately available on Sunday.
The accused is in custody pending a court appearance, OPP said.